KITCHENER -- A Masjid in Kitchener marked the beginning of Eid with a creative celebration on Friday.

Organizers held a drive-thru barbecue so they could follow COVID-19 restrictions.

Around a dozen volunteers helped prepare the food. Guests could then drive by and order.

Organizers said it was the best plan to celebrate safely.

"Not doing it, we thought, this is not an option," said Mirsad Kaplani, the manager of Kitchener Masjid. "If we can do it, at least we have the feeling of the Eid and celebration from kids, especially during this pandemic. At least they get out and they have the festive feeling of Eid."

Organizers said around 400 to 500 people stopped by for the celebration.