Crash near Acton sends one person to hospital

Wellington County OPP say an 80-year-old is in hospital after a crash. (OPP) Wellington County OPP say an 80-year-old is in hospital after a crash. (OPP)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver