Crash near Acton sends one person to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police said an 80-year-old from Guelph was taken to hospital Thursday following a two-vehicle crash near Acton.

According to OPP, officers received a report of a collision on Wellington Road 125 at Halton-Erin Townline around 5 p.m.

“Initial reports indicated that a northbound passenger vehicle was struck by a passenger vehicle travelling westbound on Halton-Erin Townline,” officials said in a release. “Emergency services and the Wellington County OPP responded to the area.”

The 80-year-old from Guelph was initially believed to have life-threatening injuries but police later said their condition had improved.

The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously hurt.

Wellington Road 125, between Wellington Road 50 and Davidson Drive, and Halton-Erin Townline was closed between First Line and Davidson Drive during the investigation but reopened later that evening.