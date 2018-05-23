

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital Wednesday following a two-vehicle collision west of Kitchener.

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. at Queen Street and Oxford-Waterloo Road, near New Dundee.

It involved a car and a pickup truck. Authorities at the scene said the car stopped at a stop sign, then made a left turn into the path of the truck.

The collision caused a hydro pole to split in two, and left the driver of the car trapped in her vehicle.

Emergency crews rescued her and took her to hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt.

The intersection was expected to remain closed into Wednesday night.