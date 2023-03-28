Crash downs hydro lines, closes roadway in Centre Wellington

A hyro pole and lines can be seen damaged along Wellington Road 18 near Elora. (Twitter/OPP West Region) A hyro pole and lines can be seen damaged along Wellington Road 18 near Elora. (Twitter/OPP West Region)

Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded

A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.

Police tape cordons off the scene after a Quebec provincial police officer was killed while trying to arrest a man in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill

The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.

