Crash downs hydro lines, closes roadway in Centre Wellington

A collision in Centre Wellington downed hydro lines and closed a portion of a road on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wellington Road 18 between Elora and Fergus.

Police said in a tweet Tuesday morning that the road would be closed for most of the day for hydro repairs.

#WellingtonOPP investigate @wellingtncounty rd18 collision, between #Fergus & #Elora that will keep road closed most of the day for hydro repairs ^JC pic.twitter.com/3iUjnRyrJj — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 28, 2023

On the HydroOne website, the outage map shows a motor vehicle collision in the area affecting 118 customers. It says the estimated time of restoration is 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Centre Wellington Hydro says the crash has not caused any power outages for its customers.

Police said there were no injuries.

The cause of the collision has not yet been released.