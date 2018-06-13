

CTV Kitchener





A family of coyotes living in a Cambridge park will be relocated after apparently attacking a dog.

Lisa Vaudin says her dog Pouncer was attacked by a coyote on Sunday, after being let off his leash in Churchill Park.

Pouncer, who is 15 years old and deaf, required surgery but is now recovering.

Mayor Doug Craig says the city has been in contact with Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, which has offered help in dealing with the coyote problem.

“There’s a qualified agent that’s coming in to relocate the family of coyotes,” Craig said Wednesday.

“We don’t want to have any more incidents.”

Sandra Cameron, who regularly visits Churchill Park with her dog, says she had heard of coyote sightings in the area prior to Sunday’s attack.

She says she would like to see warning signs put up to warn people about the animals’ presence.

“My dog is my life, and if anything ever happened to him I don’t know what I’d do,” she said.

Craig describes coyote sightings as “somewhat rare” in Cambridge. He says people should remember to keep their dogs on leashes to protect them, particularly when walking in natural areas.