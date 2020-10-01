KITCHENER -- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two daycares in Guelph.

The health unit's website said the outbreaks are at Kids Come First Daycare and Woodland Glen YMCA. Both settings are reporting a case in a child. The outbreaks were declared on Sept. 30.

WDG Public Health also listed an outbreak at Princess Elizabeth Public School in Dufferin County. There are two student cases at that elementary school.

Dufferin County's Princess Elizabeth YMCA and Sunflower School (Lord Dufferin) Before and After School Program are each reporting outbreaks due to a case in one student each.

All of these outbreaks were declared on Sept. 30.

The health unit said there might be an overlap in cases, since some students attend the schools and childcare settings.

WDG Public Health has reported a total of 666 COVID-19 cases to date. Of those cases, 52 are considered active and one person is in hospital. There have also been 577 resolved cases, and 37 people have died.