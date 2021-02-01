KITCHENER -- A COVID-19 outbreak at Cargill's Dunlop Drive plant is now over.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said there were a total of 188 cases associated with that outbreak, which started back at the beginning of December.

WDG Public Health also said there's a separate outbreak at Cargill's Watson Parkway Facility. There are 16 cases in that outbreak, which was declared on Jan. 11.