Court date set for man charged with second degree murder in fatal Kitchener shooting

A wanted man has formally been charged with second degree murder after a fatal Kitchener shooting last August.

Habiton Solomon was arrested by Hamilton Police last week as officers investigated a July 22 shooting at a parking lot at King Street West and Caroline Street North in Hamilton. At the time, Solomon was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant related to the death of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue. Hamilton Police weren’t initially aware that Solomon was wanted for the killing at the time of his arrest.

Solomon has been in Hamilton Police custody since his arrest, but Waterloo regional police officially charged him with second degree murder on Tuesday.

He is due to appear in a Kitchener courtroom on June 19.

Tarnue Case

Joshua Tarnue was shot on Aug. 13, 2023 in a parking lot near Queen and Charles streets in downtown Kitchener.

He was found with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Waterloo regional police arrested a 19-year-old Hamilton man a month later. He was charged with manslaughter.

A Canada-wide warrant for Solomon was issued the next day. Police said he was wanted for second-degree murder and was considered armed and dangerous.

A third person, a 25-year-old Hamilton man, was also charged with manslaughter in October.

In April 2024, Solomon was named as one of the Bolo Program’s top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada. A $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.