County of Wellington launches new system for those on waitlists for licensed child care

The County of Wellington is launching new waitlist software that is says aims to simplify how families find and apply for licensed child care.

The Wellington-Guelph Child Care Application and Waitlist will start in April 2024, using OneHSN software.

“We know that looking for child care is a huge challenge for families,” said Mandy Koroniak, director of Children’s Early Years with the county.

Koroniak said the new system is not just a general pool and families will be able to apply to specific programs that might be most convenient for them.

“They still maintain full control over where they are going to register,” Koroniak said.

The county claims the new system will include a number of features designed to meet the needs of families in the region.

“Launching a centralized application and waitlist will make it significantly easier for families to navigate the quality licensed child care options available to them, helping our children have the best possible start in life,” said Andy Lennox, the county’s warden, in a news release.

The system will include multi-programme applications, comprehensive research tools, flexible access, enhanced security, and financial and special needs support information.

“This initiative is about more than convenience; it's about creating equitable access to child care for all families, leveraging technology to bridge gaps in our community,” said Councillor David Anderson, who is also the social services chair.

“Those who are already on a waitlist, you will not lose your spot once the new system launches. We are working with child care operators to ensure the information provided on your initial child care application(s) for licensed child care centres and authorized recreation programmes will be transitioned to the centralized waitlist,” reads the county’s website.