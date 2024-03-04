County of Wellington launches new system for those on waitlists for licensed child care
The County of Wellington is launching new waitlist software that is says aims to simplify how families find and apply for licensed child care.
The Wellington-Guelph Child Care Application and Waitlist will start in April 2024, using OneHSN software.
“We know that looking for child care is a huge challenge for families,” said Mandy Koroniak, director of Children’s Early Years with the county.
Koroniak said the new system is not just a general pool and families will be able to apply to specific programs that might be most convenient for them.
“They still maintain full control over where they are going to register,” Koroniak said.
The county claims the new system will include a number of features designed to meet the needs of families in the region.
“Launching a centralized application and waitlist will make it significantly easier for families to navigate the quality licensed child care options available to them, helping our children have the best possible start in life,” said Andy Lennox, the county’s warden, in a news release.
The system will include multi-programme applications, comprehensive research tools, flexible access, enhanced security, and financial and special needs support information.
“This initiative is about more than convenience; it's about creating equitable access to child care for all families, leveraging technology to bridge gaps in our community,” said Councillor David Anderson, who is also the social services chair.
“Those who are already on a waitlist, you will not lose your spot once the new system launches. We are working with child care operators to ensure the information provided on your initial child care application(s) for licensed child care centres and authorized recreation programmes will be transitioned to the centralized waitlist,” reads the county’s website.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'You ripped a hole in all our lives:' Families of victims speak at sentencing for Joseph George Sutherland
Family and friends of Susan Tice and Erin Gilmour addressed their loved ones' killer in a Toronto courtroom Monday, deploring his decision to keep the crimes to himself for nearly 40 years.
Ex-Ontario nuclear power plant worker denied bail after allegedly leaking secret information
A former Ontario nuclear power plant worker charged with leaking secret information to a foreign entity or terrorist group has been denied bail.
'I want to get off the plane.' The passengers refusing to fly on Boeing's 737 Max
Many thousands of people board Max aircraft with no concerns. But do other passengers care? It appears that enough do.
B.C. Supreme Court approves $14.4M settlement of iPhone class-action lawsuit
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
What to know about Super Tuesday and why it matters
It's almost Super Tuesday when voters in 16 states and one territory will cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries. Here's why the day matters — and why it looks a little different this year.
Health minister 'deeply concerned' about measles outbreaks across Canada amid struggling vaccination efforts
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland says he is 'deeply concerned' about the emergence of measles outbreaks in Canada, a risk that has grown as infections soar abroad and the country continues to struggle to meet vaccination targets.
Gusting winds, wind chill of -55: Here's Canada's weather forecast
Extreme cold and snowfall warnings have been issued for provinces and territories across Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
Sask. potash worker to remain on suspension over nightly medical cannabis use
A union welder at a potash mine in Saskatchewan will remain on suspension after refusing to give up his nightly toke of medical marijuana, following the ruling of a provincial labour arbitrator.
Freeland promises to 'unlock pathways' to middle-class life in April 16 federal budget
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.