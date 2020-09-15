KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional councillors have voted unanimously in favour of extending a face covering bylaw into next spring.

The bylaw will remain in place until May 31, 2021.

Face coverings were made mandatory in indoor public spaces and on transit starting on July 13. Council originally agreed to keep the bylaw in place until Sept. 30, with an option to extend.

"The date of May 31, 2021 should get us through the flu season and there's regular flu spread as well as the prospect of having community spread of COVID-19," Regional Chair Karen Redman said last week when the meeting's agenda was released.

REGION'S TOP DOCTOR SUPPORTS EXTENSION

Region of Waterloo's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Tuesday that she was in favour of the recommendation to extend the bylaw.

"I continue to be supportive of the regional by-laws, requiring face coverings in enclosed public places and on transit," she said in a media briefing on Tuesday.

"The by-laws further support my strong recommendation that people wear masks when physical distancing can be a challenge, especially in such settings."

The extension will officially come into effect on Sept. 28.

Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, for a total of 1,531 cases to date. Of those cases, 68 are considered active.