Controversial Blair warehouse will be Amazon fulfillment centre

Amazon has confirmed it’s behind the controversial warehouse project being built in the Village of Blair.

Cambridge city council cleared the way for construction of the one-million-square-foot warehouse at a meeting earlier this year, despite fierce opposition from Blair residents.

On Tuesday, Amazon Canada announced the facility would be home to a new fulfilment centre, expected to open in 2025.

“We’re so proud to call Cambridge home and create great jobs,” Amazon Canada economic development manager Brooks Barnett said in a media release.

“Our new fulfillment centre will ship larger items, like patio furniture, outdoor equipment, and much more, which means people power is so important. Thank you to Mayor McGarry and local council for their collaboration and leadership in bringing Amazon to Cambridge.”

The company says the warehouse will create more than 1,000 jobs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.