

CTV Kitchener





If you were looking for a job in 2017, construction and health care were two of the best fields to be in.

That’s according to the Workplace Planning Board of Waterloo Wellington Dufferin, which has released its latest look at the local labour market.

The board’s report found that the Kitchener-Waterloo area added 6,000 jobs last year, while employment remained study in the rest of the region.

By sector, big job increases were seen in the health care and construction industries. Jobs were also added in professional services, while there was a slightly decline in the number of local manufacturing jobs.

The number of people working in transportation and warehousing also declined despite a high demand for workers, leading the planning board to conclude that there are likely a lot of vacant positions in those industries.

Nearly 30,000 open local positions were advertised online in the second half of 2017, with the most common specific jobs involving retail sales and transport truck driving.