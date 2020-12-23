KITCHENER -- As the province prepares to move into a lockdown on Boxing Day, some businesses have questions about why they have to close while others remain open.

Ski hills and drive-thru light shows have been told to close, but ice rinks and walking light shows can stay open.

Bingeman's Gift of Lights show will close this weekend.

"It's been incredibly disappointing and frustrating," president Mark Bingeman said.

The show's season is cut short by the provincial lockdown.

"The hospitality and tourism sector has been decimated by COVID," Bingeman said.

Bingeman said it hasn't been easy to stay afloat during the pandemic, adding the continued revenue from Gift of Lights would have helped if it had stayed open as planned until Jan. 17.

"We are anywhere from 70 to 80 per cent of revenue loss," he said.

Customers are told to stay in their vehicles while waiting to get into the show and tickets are scanned through the window.

"The interaction time is far less than what you're doing at a drive-thru at Tim Hortons or McDonald's," Bingeman said.

The Wonders of Winter Light show at Waterloo Park will be allowed to continue operating. People move through that show on foot.

"Please keep distanced, please wear masks," said Lynne Taylor with that show. "We are monitoring the situation closely in the park. If the crowds become unmanageable, we might have to revisit the situation."

Ski hills will also close on Boxing Day, causing some frustration across Ontario.

"Because of the size of Glen Eden, it is very easy to be socially distanced and outside," said Craig Machan from Conservation Halton.

Glen Eden in Milton and Chicopee in Kitchener hadn't even opened for the season yet.

"We invested a lot of time and energy and money into getting ready to open and now it's just unfortunate," Machan said.

Chicopee CEO Bill Creighton said the situation is out of their control.

"We support the move by the government to stop the spread - but a heads up that they were thinking of closing us would have been nice," Creighton said in a statement to CTV News Kitchener. "Previously ski hills could operate in lockdown."

Creighton added that it's been difficult financially, since they've lost nearly a third of their season.

"Usually we just have to deal with Mother Nature," he said. "We have invested hundreds of thousands in hiring and training over 600 staff (who are now unemployed for a month); and the high cost of snow making , and opening the facility for winter."

He added they're optimistic about being able to open on Jan. 23 when the lockdown is supposed to end.

A petition is calling to allow ski hills to reopen earlier than the end of January.