

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE - Conestoga College is expanding in a big way by purchasing one of the former Erwin Hymer plants in Cambridge.

The college’s president John Tibbits made the announcement Monday evening at the 25 Reuter Drive location.

The building will be Conestoga’s newest and largest in their network of campuses, and will house the college’s skilled trades programs.

All the skilled trades classes will be moved to the new facility within the next five years, creating 5,000 new spaces for students.

The new spaces are meant to help fill an expected skilled trade shortage of up to 100,000 jobs in Ontario over the next 10 years.

College officials say the building holds great potential because of its past life as an industrial plant housing the former RV maker.

The 250,000 square foot facility sits on over 40 acres of land and officials say it will create enough space to host the major program with plenty of room for future expansion.

As for the current campuses in Waterloo, Cambridge, and Guelph who host skilled trades program, those campuses will not be shut down and instead will be transitioned to house other programming including IT and culinary studies.

Classes are expected to be in session at the new facility in September 2021.