Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments

The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.

John Tibbits spoke at a public event on Tuesday to promote the school’s economic impact in the community. Afterwards he was asked for reaction to comments made by the president of Sault College.

On a podcast, produced by Village Media, David Orazietti discussed the federal government’s cap on international students. Orazietti, who is also a former Liberal MP for Sault Ste. Marie, criticized Conestoga College’s rising admission rate and the school’s lack of student housing.

According to the online news organization CambridgeToday, when Tibbits was asked about Orazietti’s comments he pointed out that Sault College has an existing partnership with the private college triOS, which is based out of the Greater Toronto Area, and they have students living outside their community.

CambridgeToday quoted Tibbits as saying: “Like Orazietti, why are his goddamn students in Toronto? Why not up there? Talk about a whore, I mean, he's taking a percentage of the profits of an operation.”

He allegedly added that Orazietti needed to “shut his mouth.”

The Record spoke to Orazietti on Thursday. According to the newspaper, Orazietti was calling for the Ontario Auditor General to investigate Conestoga College’s operations. In an email to CTV News, the auditor general’s office said they could not confirm if they’ve received an official request. However, the office confirmed it would responsible for investigating allegations at Ontario colleges.

“When selecting and planning our audits, we carefully consider all information available to us, including information that has been sent to us by the public,” the email read.

As CTV News has previously reported, Conestoga College has seen a 1,579per cent increase in international students since 2014. Concerns have also been raised in the community about the impact on local housing, jobs, transit and food banks.

“We’ve grown much faster than we anticipated. We never planned to grow this quickly, but the demand is large and the needs are large,” Tibbits told CTV News in a September interview. “No question, we’re putting pressure on the local housing. But I don’t think the answer is to stop the international students because it’s not just caused by them.”

He went on to say some students didn’t want to live in residences and claimed there were available vacancies around the college.

Michael Harris, a councillor with the Region of Waterloo, had some harsh words for Conestoga College on Wednesday. He related an encounter with an international student he met while driving in the Doon neighbourhood. That student, Harris said, was living a home with 13 other students.

“It’s inhumane. It’s unsafe. More needs to be done and the college has a responsibility,” Harris added.

CTV News reached to Conestoga College on Wednesday and Thursday to request an interview.

Both times the school said Tibbits was not available.

Statement from Conestoga College

On Thursday, the school’s Board of Governors issued a statement that they were concerned about the remarks made earlier this week.

“The language used is unacceptable and does not align with the values and principles of our institution,” the statement said. “Dr. Tibbits has communicated his regret for making those comments and apologizes for the offensive remarks.”

It did not specify who Tibbits apologized to.

They also said it would be conducting an internal review of the matter.

According to the school, the Board of Governors is made up of four elected members from the Conestoga College’s students, faculty, support staff and administration, as well as volunteers from the external community.

“Conestoga is committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and respect for not only our staff and students, but our colleagues within the post-secondary education sector,” the statement continued. “Strong leadership helps guide our institution towards its mission, and is essential to ensuring we can meet the evolving needs of our local communities.”