

CTV Kitchener





A newly-completed solar project at Conestoga College’s Cambridge campus aims to massively reduce the college’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The 500 kW solar project is expected to generate nearly 800 megawatt hours of clean power per year.

“We are excited to see our Cambridge campus solar project commissioned as we head into the spring,” Tim Schill, senior director of facilities was quoted as saying in a press release.

The project was managed by Blackstone Energy, a Toronto-based company. The company made the announcement on Monday.

Combined with a geothermal heat pump, it’s estimated that the college will eliminate 90 per cent of emissions on the campus.

That project replaced gas-fired boilers, hot water-heating systems, chillers and cooling towers.

The systems came online about two weeks ago.

Across all of its campuses, Conestoga College is aiming to reduce its 2015 by 80 per cent in the next 35 years.

The college reportedly received funding for the project by the Ontario Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities’ Gas Campus Retrofit Program.