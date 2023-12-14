Concerns rise over an escalating vaping trend among youth in the Guelph area

Public health experts say a troubling trend is on the rise among adolescents.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) are reporting an uptick in the number of young people who are vaping. They say easy access to products is contributing to its popularity.

“Usually, the kids are coming in looking for juicy flavours and want it to taste like candy,” Jay Stewart, an employee at Pur Cannabis in Guelph, said.

“I’ve noticed, I guess, a lot of kids vaping and stuff, especially in high school,” said one local Guelphite.

Vaping has now become a greater concern than smoking among youth. Some major findings were shared in a Board of Health meeting on Dec. 6 which were brought forward by Phil Wong, the manager of environmental health.

The number of vape retailers has doubled in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since 2018, from less than 100 retailers to over 200 in 2023.

“Lots of access for our young people and youth, and those access points are selling to them,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, the medical officer of heath for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

In 2023, 100 per cent of the secondary schools inspected reported issues with youth vaping on school property. That prompted the development of an online reporting tool for administrators and increasing the presence of enforcement officers at schools.

“There’s a growing market for people who want to buy vapes and these vape markets are actually in places that children and young adults are going,” Mercer said.

Public health is struggling to keep up with the new ways large tobacco companies are marketing their nicotine products. One is called a nicotine pouch.

“It is now marketed with all these wonderful little flavours you can just put inside your cheek or gum and they’re candy flavoured and guess what, they’re not regulated at all,” Mercer said.

Stores that sell vapes or tobacco products were tested to see if they would sell goods to minors; of the 110 tests the health unit conducted in the past eight months, about a third ended with sales to a minor.

“They locate close to our high schools, in particular, and many students in high schools have tried vapes so what we do know is at least 25 per cent of students have tried vapes,” Mercer added.

Medusa420 is one of Guelph’s many vape retailers and the manager said they have a strict 19 years and older policy to purchase any of their products. But he too has noticed more young people trying it out.

“It seems like the flavours are a big draw,” said manager Cam. “It is something that is attractive to the youth I do notice.”

While public health plans to step up its inspection of stores, especially those within walking distance from schools, Mercer said the focus is not only on regulation but also community education.

“It needs to be at a higher regulatory level,” Mercer said. “Health Canada has a role to play, we all have a role to play to keep our youth free from being addicted to nicotine at such a young age.”

Moving forward, WDGPH will carry on doing unannounced visits to vape retailers as part of their targeted enforcement initiative.