Keolis, the corporation that operates the Ion Rapid Transit in the Region of Waterloo, has partnered with SNC-Lavalin.

The association is being done in an attempt to win a bid to build a massive expansion for the GO service.

Metrolinx has stated they are looking to add new GO stations, refurbish existing ones, and put down more track to the system.

The $21 billion project spans the next 35 years of expansion.

The bid is up against three other multi-national groups looking to win the lucrative contract.

A previous edition of this story stated that Keolis owns the Ion. In actuality, Keolis operates the Ion.