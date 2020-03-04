KITCHENER -- Communitech is hosting its biannual job fair on Wednesday, looking to place over 1,000 qualified employees with companies in Waterloo Region.

More than 70 local companies are taking part in Tech Jam on March 4 at Bingemans.

It's not a traditional job fair, instead the companies registered at Tech Jam will pitch to potential employees.

Interested in creating awesome new technology, working with visionary leaders and brilliant developers? Join us at #TechJam on March 4 and visit our silver level partner @ThinkLP at their booth to find out about their opportunities. https://t.co/PVjWKWRw7p | #Workintech pic.twitter.com/ZR34FB5WSn — Communitech (@Communitech) March 3, 2020

Like the name suggests, many of the roles to be filled involve tech, but there are other jobs up for grabs too.

Companies throughout the region will also be looking to fill roles like marketing, public relations, accounting, and human resources.

"It's one of the top destinations for millennials to move to for work and a lot of that has to do with the quality of not just tech, but non-tech jobs that we're seeing growing in the community," said Iain Klugman, CEO of Communitech.

Some of the companies registered for Tech Jam include, Manulife, Home Hardware and even the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Interested job seekers are being asked to register ahead of time on the Tech Jam event page.