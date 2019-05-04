

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener-based innovation hub Communitech is laying off workers following cuts to their funding from the province.

The company that helps start-ups and small businesses say they’ve been working with the government for what their investments would be.

Now it’s been determined it’s not as much as they had hoped.

“It’s a 30 per cent reduction in provincial investment,” said Communitech Chief Strategy Officer Avvey Peters. “This is essentially a 10 per cent reduction in our overall budget.”

This translates into two million dollars in funding.

Communitech says after reviewing programs and making changes to be more efficient, the layoffs were limited to 15 positions primarily in marketing, financial, and administrative roles.

The cuts come two weeks after the federal government announced and $18 million investment for Communitech.