City of Waterloo tightens fireworks bylaw

Waterloo -

The City of Waterloo is updating its fireworks ban, limiting their use to one day before and after specific holidays.

Under the previous bylaw, which hadn't been updated since 2006, fireworks were permitted for seven days before and after several major holidays, including Victoria Day, Canada Day, the Lunar New Year and Diwali.

At a city council meeting on Monday, council unanimously voted to approve a proposal that limits the use of fireworks to within one day of select holidays and prohibits fireworks from being set off after 11 p.m.

BYLAWS IN OTHER LOCAL COMMUNITIES

In the City of Kitchener, fireworks are permitted on private property on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali, along with day immediately before and after those holidays.

Cambridge allows fireworks on the same holidays, along with within two days after the holiday in cases of inclement weather.

Guelph's bylaw includes the day prior to Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali, along with those holidays themselves. The Guelph Fire Department may also approve fireworks for other religious events.