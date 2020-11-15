KITCHENER -- Friends and family came together to make sure Christmas came early for a young Cambridge boy battling cancer.

Dominic Dacosta is five years old and has been diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma.

He was two when he was first diagnosed with cancer, but his family only found out earlier this month it had spread.

Dacota’s cousin Christina then decided to plan the Christmas parade and got the word around quick.

Crowds of cars decked out in Christmas décor started at Hespeler Memorial Arena and ended up outside the five-year-old’s home.

“This is a glimpse into the Cambridge community and how incredible they really are,” said Christina. “The way they have come together for this family is unbelievable and it’s so appreciated by both us, the organizers, our extended family, and I know to Rob and Denise and the Dacosta family as well.”

Since Dominic is immune-compromised, he and his family watched through the window of their home as about 180 cars drove by.