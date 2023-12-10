Christkindl Market wraps up in downtown Kitchener

The Christkindl Market has wrapped up another successful year in downtown Kitchener.

The holiday event kicked off Thursday with booths set up in city hall, around Carl Zehr Square and along King Street.

The annual Christmas market featured vendors selling unique gift ideas, food, music, ice skating and of course, lots of good cheer.

There were also new additions, including a virtual scavenger hunt, life-sized Candyland at Conestoga College’s downtown campus and a holiday train.

According to the city, more than 35,000 visitors from across North America have come to check out the Christkindl Market.

Next year’s event is already on the city’s calendar.

The 2024 Christkindl Market will run from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8.