Candyland comes to downtown Kitchener

It’s beginning to look a lot like Candyland in downtown Kitchener.

The entrance to Conestoga College’s King Street campus has been transformed into the beloved children’s board game.

There are Ice Cream Slopes, Lollipop Woods and Gumdrop Mountains.

The sugary sweet display was created by the school’s visual merchandising arts students.

“They created this in their prop production class,” explained Andrea Hein, coordinator and visual merchandising professor. “Basically they started week one with concept sketches.”

“It did take a lot of time, [but] it was fun to do,” student Brooke Hibbs added. “There were a couple struggles for sure when it came to the Ice Cream Slopes. We didn’t know how we were going to completely execute it properly because we’ve never done something like this ourselves. It was definitely an interesting experience for us.”

Visitors can also play the Candyland game by scanning a QR code at the display.

The app for the Candyland display at Conestoga College's downtown Kitchener display. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

“It’s really fun and really interactive, and it’s something you can do with little kids,” said Hibbs.

The students have already gotten good feedback on their version of Candyland.

“When we were setting up there were lots of people in and out of here, just saying: 'It’s different. Not a normal Christmas [display],’ which is nice. Lots of people were taking pictures and videos so that was nice to see,” said student Reena Singh.

The Candyland display is also part of the city’s upcoming Christkindl Market.

That runs from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10 at Kitchener City Hall.

-- With reporting by Chris Thomson