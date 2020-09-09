KITCHENER -- Police in Woodstock are asking parents to remind their kids not to accept candy from strangers after a weekend incident involving suspected cannabis edibles.

According to a news release, a 10-year-old child at the Southside Park Skate Park accepted some jujubes and cookies from another youth at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The child reportedly became sick and lethargic after eating them. Officials say they were believed to be laced with cannabis.

Officials are asking parents to remind their kids about the dangers of accepting food or drink from strangers of any age. They're also reminding people to store their cannabis products in safe places that kids can't access.

Police are asking that anyone who has information in connection to this incident to contact them.