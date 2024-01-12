KITCHENER
    • Chicopee ski hill ready to open after delayed start

    Making snow at Chicopee Ski & Summer resort in Kitchener, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Making snow at Chicopee Ski & Summer resort in Kitchener, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Chicopee Ski Resort’s opening day is set for Monday morning.

    The Kitchener ski park says the hills should be ready by 9 a.m. After that, their operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m everyday.

    “We are hopeful that the snow and cold temperatures will facilitate us finishing up the hill,” said CEO Bill Creighton in an email.

    It’s been a slow start to the season. Chicopee tries to open before Christmas on most years.

    “We are always doing a snow dance here,” said Creighton when CTV spoke to him earlier in January, about the record-breaking warm December. 

    Chicopee staff were busy making snow last month, before the green Christmas Ontarians experienced.

    “We’ve invested around $3 million in snowmaking and we want to be able to use these new toys the same way people are going to want to use their new skis,” said Creighton at the time.

    WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE OPENING DAY

    Guest services will be available on the weekend, leading up to the opening day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for pass and lesson card pick-up, lease equipment pick-up and used equipment purchases.

    Their tech shop will also be open if you need to drop off your equipment to be sharpened or waxed for the season.

