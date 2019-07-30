

CTV Kitchener





Courage for Freedom is trying to raise awareness to the sinister side of Ontario’s 400 series of highways.

They say more than 60 per cent of those trafficked in Canada reported that their situation started in Ontario.

The charity group was at On Route pit stops along Hwy. 401 on Tuesday as part of International Day to End Trafficking.

The Ontario Minister of Infrastructure was at the event in Cambridge and says awareness is step one.

“Everyone has to be made aware of it so they can watch for their neighbours, grandchildren, and children,” said Laurie Scott. “They may be lured into this horrific crime of sexual exploitation. We need to get them out and get them help.”

The goal of “Project On Route” is to raise awareness in the hopes of putting an end to human trafficking, forced prostitution, and sexual exploitation.

Part of the project includes airing messages on screens at the pit stop calling on the community to take action.

The Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region says they have over 140 calls for service and more than 60 clients enrolled in active support. More than 50 per cent of the clients are under the age of 18.

The centre provides public education addressing trafficking for service providers, educators, and the broader community.