Charges pending following serious collision near Stratford

Stratford police say officers and emergency crews responded to a “serious” collision at the intersection of Line 29 and Perth Road 112 on Tuesday.

Police said the two-vehicle collision resulted in a female driver being transported to hospital with what was believed to be life-threatening injuries.

After receiving treatment, the woman was released from the hospital later that afternoon, police said.

The road was closed for several hours for an investigation.

Just before 4 p.m., on Tuesday police said the intersection had reopened.

Police said at this time charges are pending.