Charges pending after three vehicle crash in North Dumfries
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 10:43AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 31, 2018 12:34PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say charges are pending after a three vehicle crash in North Dumfries Tuesday.
Police say they were called to Trussler and Cedar Creek Roads around 9 a.m. for reports of a collision.
They say the crash involved a transport tanker truck, a pickup truck towing a trailer, and an SUV.
There were no injuries, but police say the SUV had to be towed.
Police say charges are pending and are looking for any witnesses to contact them.