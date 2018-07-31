

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say charges are pending after a three vehicle crash in North Dumfries Tuesday.

Police say they were called to Trussler and Cedar Creek Roads around 9 a.m. for reports of a collision.

They say the crash involved a transport tanker truck, a pickup truck towing a trailer, and an SUV.

There were no injuries, but police say the SUV had to be towed.

Police say charges are pending and are looking for any witnesses to contact them.