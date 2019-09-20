

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car Friday evening.

Officers responded to the scene on Henry Street between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Middleton Road around 6 p.m.

The male motorcyclist was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.

The woman driving the car was uninjured.

Officers on scene say charges are pending.

The road will remained closed in both directions for several hours as they investigate.