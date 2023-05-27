Central Frederick neighbourhood hosts porch party in Kitchener

One Kitchener neighbourhood was rocking out all Saturday.

Residents in Central Frederick were taking in live music on a Hohner Avenue porch for the tenth annual festival.

Three mini-concerts were held every hour until 7 p.m, while food trucks, Four All Ice Cream, and face painting were available too.

"Events like this are something you can do," said organizer Laura McBride. "Don't be intimidated. Reach out. If there's an event that you see and you like, reach out to the organizers for it. They're more than likely to mentor you and can help you get something like this in your own neighbourhood."

Entertainment throughout the day was entirely free.