Car ends up on its roof after crash in Kitchener
A car is seen here on its roof after a two-vehicle crash in Kitchener. (August 21, 2019).
Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:30PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:32PM EDT
Regional Police are investigating after a car ended up on its roof in Kitchener Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to Hazelglen Drive between Dalegrove Drive and Markwood Drive around 10:45 p.m.
They say as a result of a two-vehicle crash, one of the vehicles rolled over, landing on its roof.
The drivers were assessed by paramedics, but there was no word at this time on the extent of their injuries.
Police are now investigating the cause of the crash.