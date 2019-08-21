

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Regional Police are investigating after a car ended up on its roof in Kitchener Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to Hazelglen Drive between Dalegrove Drive and Markwood Drive around 10:45 p.m.

They say as a result of a two-vehicle crash, one of the vehicles rolled over, landing on its roof.

The drivers were assessed by paramedics, but there was no word at this time on the extent of their injuries.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash.