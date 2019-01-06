Featured
Cannabis retail licence lottery set to open in Ontario
A vendor displays marijuana for sale during the 4-20 annual marijuana celebration in Vancouver on April 20, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 3:13PM EST
Anyone who wants to open a pot shop in Ontario will soon get their chance.
Starting Monday at 12 a.m., the province will begin accepting licence applications online at a cost of $75.
Those selected will then have five days to fill out additional forms and pay a $6,000 non-refundable fee.
But only 25 retail cannabis locations will be approved.
A draw will be held Friday to determine the who has been approved for a licence.