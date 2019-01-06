

CTV Kitchener





Anyone who wants to open a pot shop in Ontario will soon get their chance.

Starting Monday at 12 a.m., the province will begin accepting licence applications online at a cost of $75.

Those selected will then have five days to fill out additional forms and pay a $6,000 non-refundable fee.

But only 25 retail cannabis locations will be approved.

A draw will be held Friday to determine the who has been approved for a licence.