KITCHENER -- Is a school graduation more than just a chance to throw your cap in the air?

The Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS) says so, and not having one could impact a young person's mental health.

It's not just high school students who benefit from a graduation—students in transition years like Grade 6 and Grade 8 need some sort of recognition for their accomplishments, too.

Even the most apathetic student likely misses the school routine after having not seen it since March when public health restrictions were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, a student trustee for the Waterloo Region District School Board spoke out about what's been missing since learning from home.

"I miss seeing my friends and my teachers. I really miss the extracurricular opportunities, the clubs, and teams and that ability to really show school spirit," said Myah Robinson.

The CPS says this type of atypical year can take its toll on young people.

"When kids left for March break, they left not being aware that any of this was going to happen," explains Dr. Daphne Korczak.

That's especially true for graduates.

The CPS wants the province to change the rules for students in transition, allowing in-person graduations for students.

"They imagined feeling joy, pride and excitement, and instead as many are returning this week to clean out their desks or their lockers, they're feeling sad," she says.

Dr. Korczak points to Nova Scotia, where the province is allowing drive-in graduations, and to Quebec, where Grade 6 and high school graduates are allowed back in school for a day to take photos and have their yearbooks signed.

In a statement, the Waterloo Region District School Board says that closure for local students could take some time to get.

"Our schools have come up with creative and thoughtful ways to celebrate these accomplishments as the year ends," the statement reads in part.

The board goes on to say they hope they can return to typical graduation ceremonies in the fall, once direction from the province and public health officials allow them to do so.

Last month, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said proms and graduations should be okay this fall, but that depends on the situation with COVID-19.