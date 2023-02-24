Canada-wide warrant issued for man known to frequent Woodstock, Toronto

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old man known to frequent Woodstock, Caledon, Brampton and Toronto after he allegedly breached his statutory release order.

Nicholas Woodland is serving two years and two months for sexual assault, possession of child pornography and bestiality.

Ontario Provincial Police say Woodland is 5-foot-11, weighs around 131 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a Woodland.

Anyone in contact with Woodland or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.