About an hour before the 2018 election drew to a close, municipalities around the region reported issues with voting systems.

At 6:55 p.m., The City of Cambridge tweeted that it was experiencing high demand on its online system, resulting in delays for voters.

Around 7:30 p.m., it was announced that voting stations would stay open until 9:00 p.m., and online voting would remain open until 10:00 p.m.

We’re currently experiencing a high demand on our online voting system. Some voters may be experiencing some delays. We appreciate your patience. #wrvotes — City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) October 22, 2018

One viewer from Cambridge says she has been trying to vote online for the last two hours, but the website continues to crash.



When she called the clerks office she was told to wait another 20 minutes before trying to cast her vote.



Meanwhile, the Township of Woolwich reported delays in its online system as of 6:00 p.m.

“The Online Voting System provider began working quickly to restore access to the system and the system begun accepting ballots again but very slowly. The system stopped accepting ballots again at 6:33 [sic],” a media release read.

A follow-up release said that voting would be extended until 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Extended stations were located as follows:

Woolwich Municipal Office - 24 Church Street West, Elmira

Woolwich Memorial Centre - 24 Snyder Avenue South, Elmira

Breslau Community Centre - 100 Andover Drive, Breslau

St. Jacobs Fire Station - 3 Water Street, St. Jacobs

