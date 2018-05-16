

CTV Kitchener





Hamilton Police have charged a Cambridge woman after they say she was caught speeding in that city on Wednesday.

Police say she was pulled over shortly after midnight while driving on Highway 6, between Safari Road and Concession Road 7.

Police allege she was travelling 142 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The driver, a 35-year-old from Cambridge, had two children in the vehicle at the time, police say.

She has been charged with stunt driving, speeding, and operating a vehicle without insurance.