A fire at a townhouse complex in Cambridge’s east end is believed to have been set intentionally.

Fire crews were called to the townhouses on Dundas Street South near Fitzgerald Drive, east of Franklin Boulevard, around 5 p.m.

Structure Fire on Dundas Street close to Fitzgerald Drive. Avoid the area if possible. — Cambridge Fire Dept (@CambridgeFD) June 12, 2018

Significant damage was seen at the back of one of the townhouses.

Further details were not immediately available.