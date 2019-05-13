

CTV Kitchener





Amalgamation is a hot-button issue in Waterloo Region and now the city of Cambridge is joining in the conversation.

Mayor Kathryn McGarry says while the city hasn’t taken a stance on the subject, she says the majority of residents do not want to see Waterloo Region merge.

McGarry says amalgamation is a sensitive subject in the city after the forced merge between Hespeler, Galt, and Preston in 1973.

“We know there can be efficiencies to be had between the two-tier level of government,” says McGarry. “But we are hearing from our community that Waterloo Region is working very well for residents here.”

The mayor says near the end of the month residents will have a chance to share their thoughts at a public input session.

The city of Kitchener has also not taken a position on amalgamation.

At a council meeting on Monday, the results of a citizen survey were presented to council.

The majority of residents say services are delivered well but there’s also room for improvement.

Meantime, the city of Waterloo has already taken a firm stance on the topic and on Monday three delegates presented to councillors mirrored the city’s position.

Last week, Mayor Dave Jaworsky put a motion forward to say that he supports the current two-tier system.

Currently, eight regional governments are under review by the province, including here in the region.