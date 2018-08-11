

CTV Kitchener





Riverside Park hosted Cambridge Ribfest from Aug. 10 until Aug. 12.

Festival organizers expected around 30,000 attendees this year.

The event ran from 11:00 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to ribs of all kinds, poutine, blooming onions, butter beer, and even vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free food options were on offer.

Attendance was free, however the Rotary Club, which hosted the event, encouraged those able to make a donation.