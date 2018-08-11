Featured
Cambridge ribfest offers food and flavours for everyone
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 2:33PM EDT
Riverside Park hosted Cambridge Ribfest from Aug. 10 until Aug. 12.
Festival organizers expected around 30,000 attendees this year.
The event ran from 11:00 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to ribs of all kinds, poutine, blooming onions, butter beer, and even vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free food options were on offer.
Attendance was free, however the Rotary Club, which hosted the event, encouraged those able to make a donation.