Residents in Cambridge were given an opportunity to let city council know how they feel about the prospect of amalgamation.

The city held a public feedback session at a special council meeting Thursday evening.

The city itself is the product of the amalgamation of Preston, Galt and Hespler, and from the delegations who spoke last night, it appears one amalgamation is enough.

“I didn’t hear any presentation that supported amalgamation, on any level for any reason,” said David Smart, the former chair of the Community Leaders’ Task Force.

Smart says there are no savings to be found, only a loss of representation.

“Reduction in democracy, the fact you’re not able to appear before a local council with local issues, because there’s no local council to appear in front of,” said Smart.

The opinions shared at council echo those heard in Kitchener, Waterloo and several of the townships over the last several weeks.

Both Kitchener and Waterloo have sent formal letters to the Province stating their concerns over amalgamation.

The city says although they have no authority in any decisions that come from the regional government review, they will submit a report to the province with concerns of residents included.

With reporting by Virginia Wright