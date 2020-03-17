KITCHENER -- Cambridge will have to wait a little longer to find out who will fill Frank Monteiro’s seat on city council.

The city clerk announced Tuesday that she has postponed the byelection for Ward 7 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Monteiro passed away in October and council decided to hold a byelection to determine his replacement.

Advanced polls opened at City Hall earlier this month ahead of the official vote on March 23.

That has now been pushed back.

Council will determine the new date for the byelection.

“The City of Cambridge’s priority remains the safety of its residents and given the recent collective actions of all levels of government in Canada to protect citizens and prevent the spread of COVID-19, I am confident that this is the right decision,” says Danielle Manton in a press release.

She goes on to say that the postponement shouldn’t impact the candidate’s ability to continue their campaigns.

Manton also says that all ballots cast on March 7 will be included in the final byelection tally.

There are 9 people in the running for Monteiro’s spot.