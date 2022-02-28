Cambridge men recovering from injuries in confrontation with alleged criminal

A community in Cambridge is coming together to help two men who are recovering from injuries after a dramatic incident on their driveway.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service, a woman was driving in the area of Chase Crescent on Feb. 15 when a man approached her vehicle and hit it with a metal pipe.

Shortly after, Jeff Skinner said he received a call from his neighbour about a suspicious man in the area.

“At the time we didn’t know what he had done. All I know is our neighbour had called and she was scared out of her mind,” Skinner said.

He said he went outside with his stepson, Taylor Garlinski, to confront the man and was assaulted.

“Came at me with a metal pipe, swinging it, came right up on my driveway. He got me a couple times once in the arm and went to the head,” said Skinner.

Garlinski and their neighbor held the man down until police arrived.

A 21-year-old Cambridge man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of assault with a weapon.

During the incident, Skinner broke his knee and Garlinski sprained his wrist and a finger.

The neighbour who helped take the man down, Nick Brenie, started an online fundraiser to help Skinner and his family. Skinner and Garlinski are both plumbers are will not be able to work due to their injuries.

“I do feel what they both had done speaks volumes to their character,”Brenie said.

Skinner said he is very grateful for the community’s support.

“People have come over. They’ve shoveled our driveway during those three snow storms we’ve had since then. Didn’t ask them or anything. They just volunteered to do it. People dropped off gifts,” Skinner said.

The men remain humble and hope their selfless actions inspire others to keep an eye out for crime.

“Maybe a drawing attention to the cops. Strength in numbers. Be more aware. Be more alert,” said Brenie.