KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge man arrested after copper wire stolen from hydro lines

    A hydro pole is stands against a blue sky in this undated stock image. (Toni Ferreira/Pexels.com) A hydro pole is stands against a blue sky in this undated stock image. (Toni Ferreira/Pexels.com)
    The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Cambridge man as part of an investigation into copper wire theft.

    Officers began looking into reports of missing wire from hydro lines on Aug. 31.

    The total estimated cost of damages and losses came in at $100,000.

    The Cambridge man has been charged with mischief and theft over $5,000.

