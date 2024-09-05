Cambridge man arrested after copper wire stolen from hydro lines
The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Cambridge man as part of an investigation into copper wire theft.
Officers began looking into reports of missing wire from hydro lines on Aug. 31.
The total estimated cost of damages and losses came in at $100,000.
The Cambridge man has been charged with mischief and theft over $5,000.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
A Canadian airline is changing its check-in deadline for all flights. Here's why
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
Liberal national campaign director says he will step down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
How will the Bank of Canada's interest rate cuts affect personal finances?
When it comes to interest rates, the worst is over as the Bank of Canada's cuts will give people relief with their personal finances overall, an investment adviser says.
Italy luxury yacht victims died of ‘dry drowning,’ first autopsies show
Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of “dry drowning,” according to authorities.
Father of girl stabbed to death in Alberta classroom tells killer to rot in hell
The father of a 17-year-old girl stabbed to death in an Alberta classroom says he hopes her killer rots in hell.
Hunter Biden enters surprise guilty plea to avoid tax trial months after his gun conviction
Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax charges Thursday in a surprise move that allows President Joe Biden’s family to avoid having to endure another likely embarrassing and painful criminal trial of the president’s son.
Paula Abdul cancels Canadian tour with a 'heavy heart' after recent injuries
Paula Abdul has cancelled her upcoming 21-date Canadian tour as she deals with unspecified recent injuries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.