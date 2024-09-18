KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge man $1 million richer after Maxmillions win

    Richard Rosenberg was the winner of a MAXMILLIONS prize in the Aug. 9 draw. (OLG) Richard Rosenberg was the winner of a MAXMILLIONS prize in the Aug. 9 draw. (OLG)
    Share

    A Cambridge man is $1 million richer after winning a recent LOTTO MAX draw.

    Richard Rosenberg was the winner of a MAXMILLIONS prize in the Aug. 9 draw.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Stop on Dundas Street South in Cambridge.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 14, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 14 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah

    Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News