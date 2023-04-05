Cambridge high school student's design going on Skills Ontario medals
A Waterloo region Catholic high school student's vision is being imprinted on medals for a province-wide skills competition.
A medal designed by grade 11 student Reese Lombardi was selected from hundreds of entries into the Skills Ontario pin and medal design contest.
Reese attends Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge.
The winning pin design was created by a centennial college student.
Both designs will be handed out during the 2023 Skills Ontario competition on May 1 and 2 at the Toronto Congress Centre.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER | Kitchener Rangers take 3-0 series lead over first-seeded Windsor Spitfires
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
Liberal MP slams own government's 'bland statements' on Israel's far-right crackdown
Liberal MP Salma Zahid is criticizing her own government's response to Israel's administration amid police violence in Jerusalem. The Toronto MP says Foreign Minister Melanie Joly needs to go beyond statements expressing concern.
Risk of hail, tornadoes, power outages as 'severe' storm hits parts of Man., Ont.
A Colorado low storm system is burying parts of southern Manitoba and northwest Ontario in snow Wednesday morning, while other areas deal with ice accretion and potential power outages.
19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: sources
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
Prince Harry due to testify in phone hacking case in June
Prince Harry is expected to testify in a London courtroom in June in one of his phone hacking lawsuits against British tabloids, lawyers said Wednesday.
Nearly $1M in stolen property recovered, 6 people charged in Toronto police investigation
Toronto police have charged six people and recovered nearly $1 million in stolen property following an investigation into a series of carjackings and armed robberies that date back to last summer.
French envoy: Canada should link with Europe, surpass 'weak' military engagement
France's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa must choose between tying itself entirely to Washington or broadening its links to partner more with Europe -- while also calling out Canada's 'weak' military engagement.
Missouri tornado kills at least 4, sows destruction: patrol
A tornado that swept through southeastern Missouri before dawn Wednesday killed at least four people and injured an unknown number of others, authorities said.
London
-
Over $40,000 in drugs seized in Sarnia
A 51-year-old Sarnia woman is facing several charges after $43,000 worth of drugs were discovered during a traffic stop. Officers pulled over a car on Highway 40 at LaSalle line shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Police and fire remain on scene of suspected cannabis extraction lab
London police say what they believe to be a cannabis extraction lab was found at a home on Commissioners Road. Emergency crews remain on scene in the 400-block of Commissioners Rd. near Ridout Street after responding for a drug and weapons investigation on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ontario police departments part of FBI-led investigation into cybercrime
A four-year long FBI-led cybercrime investigation has involved the OPP Cybercrime Investigation Team along with several other police services including London, Toronto, Peel, Waterloo, York and Woodstock.
Windsor
-
Tornado watch issued for Windsor area. Here’s when the storm may hit
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
'I’m still shaking': Windsor truck driver wins $1 million with scratch ticket
A Windsor truck driver is still in disbelief that he won $1 million with a scratch lottery ticket.
-
High water levels temporarily close Chatham bridges
Chatham-Kent police say two local bridges had to be temporarily closed due to high water levels.
Barrie
-
Etobicoke, Ont., man charged with kidnapping in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police announced Wednesday another suspect has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau makes announcement in Alliston
The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit with workers at an automotive manufacturing plant in Alliston.
-
Thousands without power after brutal storm strikes central Ontario
A massive storm has knocked out the power to thousands in central Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police charge two people in two days with having illegal cigarettes
Two people in and around the Sudbury area have been charged with possession of illegal cigarettes in the last two days, as well as driving while suspended.
-
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
-
First Nation wins ownership of Sauble Beach waterfront
It appears the ownership of one of Ontario's most famous beaches is changing hands.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa LRT shut down due to power issue during freezing rain
OC Transpo says R1 bus service has been implemented and is running between Tunney's Pasture and Blair Stations, and there's no train service.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Freezing rain coats Ottawa in a layer of ice
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for a "prolonged period of freezing rain" before the precipitation changes to rain later on Thursday. A rainfall warning is also in effect for Ottawa.
-
Carleton University contract instructors reach tentative deal, TAs still on strike
Contract instructors at Carleton University have reached a tentative agreement with university administration after more than a week of strike action.
Toronto
-
Tornado watch, 'ping pong ball size' hail, heavy rain forecast in Ontario
A tornado watch has been issued in Ontario while other parts of the province are seeing up to 50 mm of rain as a mixed batch of weather warnings have been forecast on Wednesday.
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
Nearly $1M in stolen property recovered, 6 people charged in Toronto police investigation
Toronto police have charged six people and recovered nearly $1 million in stolen property following an investigation into a series of carjackings and armed robberies that date back to last summer.
Montreal
-
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
-
Freezing rain: 10 - 20 mm expected, power outages across southwestern Quebec
A freezing rain warning remains in effect for Montreal, with 10 to 20 millimetres expected Wednesday.
-
Woman's dead body discovered in Anjou dumpster, Montreal police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a woman's body was found in a garbage container in the Anjou borough.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Freezing rain warnings issued ahead of an icy night in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern New Brunswick and much of northern/western mainland Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
-
Moncton casino employee dies from injuries sustained during assault
The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of an employee at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
What Manitobans can expect from Wednesday's storm
With a spring storm touching down in southern Manitoba on Tuesday evening, residents should brace for accumulating snow, strong winds and reduced visibility.
-
Dangerous conditions, blowing snow prompt highway closures in Manitoba
Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating dangerous driving conditions in southern Manitoba on Wednesday, prompting a number of number of highway closures.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man wanted for assault outside Law Courts
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place near the Law Courts building in March.
Calgary
-
Suspect arrested in fatal New Year's Day shooting in Ranchlands
A 20-year-old Calgary man who was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder has been apprehended.
-
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck behind Macleod Trail grocery store
A 49-year-old man is in hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle outside a parking lot entrance along Macleod Trail early Wednesday morning.
-
'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged
Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.
Edmonton
-
Train carrying grain derails in Strathcona County
A train partially derailed in Strathcona County early Wednesday morning. A total of 17 cars left the tracks near Wye Road and Range Road 213 shortly after 6 a.m., according to CN Rail.
-
Woman, 45, hospitalized after dog bite in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman was taken to hospital Tuesday evening after a dog bit her, Alberta Health Services says.
-
60,000 rechargeable LED mirrors recalled in Canada due to fire hazard
Health Canada is recalling a line of rechargeable LED vanity mirrors over concerns that the lithium-ion battery could overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Vancouver
-
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside: city
Dozens of tents and structures in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside are set to be removed Wednesday, as city staff and police execute plans to bring the Hasting Street encampment to an end.
-
Victim of alleged terrorist attack on B.C. bus had no idea of motive: brother-in-law
The victim of what RCMP allege was terrorism on a Surrey, B.C., bus on Saturday has returned home from hospital after his throat was slashed in an attack a family member says could have easily killed him.
-
Man accused of murdering B.C. teen Marissa Shen to stand trial
After nearly six years of waiting, the family of a murdered 13-year-old Burnaby girl may finally be one step closer to justice.