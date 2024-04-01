KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Cambridge Fire Department praised for rescuing bird in distress

    Cambridge Fire Department rescues Grackle stuck in tree on Mar. 31, 2024. (Instagram/@cambridgehumanesociety) Cambridge Fire Department rescues Grackle stuck in tree on Mar. 31, 2024. (Instagram/@cambridgehumanesociety)
    The Cambridge Fire Department is receiving online praise after rescuing a distressed bird on Easter Sunday.

    The call for help came from the Cambridge Humane Society who was notified of the situation by a member of the community.

    In a post to Instagram, CHS says a Grackle was stuck to a tree by what appeared to be a kite string.

    They went on to say that for safety purposes, CHS officers are not allowed to climb trees.

    After calling the local fire department, Cambridge Fire Station 3 arrived in minutes to assist.

    The post says the bird was freed and flew off unharmed.

    Dozens of comments flooded the humane society’s post. Some of the comments read: “Well done CFD!”; and “Amazing to see such acts of kindness”.

