Cambridge Fire Department praised for rescuing bird in distress

The Cambridge Fire Department is receiving online praise after rescuing a distressed bird on Easter Sunday.

The call for help came from the Cambridge Humane Society who was notified of the situation by a member of the community.

In a post to Instagram, CHS says a Grackle was stuck to a tree by what appeared to be a kite string.

They went on to say that for safety purposes, CHS officers are not allowed to climb trees.

After calling the local fire department, Cambridge Fire Station 3 arrived in minutes to assist.

The post says the bird was freed and flew off unharmed.

Dozens of comments flooded the humane society’s post. Some of the comments read: “Well done CFD!”; and “Amazing to see such acts of kindness”.