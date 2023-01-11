Cambridge encampment fire causes Hwy. 401 closure

A section of Highway 401 was sectioned off by Ontario Provincial Police due to a nearby encampment fire.

On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., OPP tweeted the highway would be closed between Hespeler Road and Franklin Boulevard.

Cambridge Fire says the fire began at an encampment and no one was injured.

Regional police determined that the fire was accidental, only a tent was damagend, and they will not be investigating.

On Thursday morning, Cambridge Fire confirmed they would be at the encampment to determine the cause.

Around 4 a.m., OPP tweeted that the highway had been reopened.