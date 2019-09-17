

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





Cambridge council voted Tuesday night to defer a motion to provide free menstrual products in all city facilities.

The motion was presented by a local branch of Period Purse, which aims to provide marginalized menstruators with free menstrual products, according to their website.

They were hoping the city would be the first in the region to offer the products for free.

Rather than pass the motion, council decided to wait to hear back from staff on how much the service would cost before moving forward.