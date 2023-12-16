KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge crash sends pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries

    The intersection at Dundas Street North and Easton Street in Cambridge seen on Dec. 16 (CTV Kitchener) The intersection at Dundas Street North and Easton Street in Cambridge seen on Dec. 16 (CTV Kitchener)

    Police are investigating a Cambridge collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries Friday.

    Waterloo regional police were called to the Dundas Street North and Easton Street area around 10 p.m., for reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

    Police say the 66-year-old driver from Ancaster wasn’t injured, but the male pedestrian was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

    The intersection was closed for several hours.

    The investigation is ongoing and police say charges are anticipated.

    Anyone who witness the crash or has dash camera footage is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?

    As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News