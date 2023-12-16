Cambridge crash sends pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries

Police are investigating a Cambridge collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries Friday.

Waterloo regional police were called to the Dundas Street North and Easton Street area around 10 p.m., for reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police say the 66-year-old driver from Ancaster wasn’t injured, but the male pedestrian was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing and police say charges are anticipated.

Anyone who witness the crash or has dash camera footage is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.